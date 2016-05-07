Container shipping from China to Europe through Kazakhstan grows

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of transit container shipping on China-Europe-China route through Kazakhstan increased by 205 percent in January-April, 2016, as compared to the same period in 2015, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) company said.

It enabled the company to increase its revenues in Swiss francs and achieve a positive financial result.

The net profit of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy stood at 32.6 billion tenges (329.21 tenges = $1) in the first four months of 2016. This is while the company faced a loss in the same period in 2015.

The cargo shipping from Europe to China and back through the territory of Kazakhstan makes it possible to significantly reduce the time of transportation as compared to the transportation by sea or through the territory of Russia, trend.az reports.