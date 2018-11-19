Container transportations via Kazakhstan increased by 49%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of transit container transportations via Kazakhstan rose by 49%, Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said at the Government's weekly meeting.

According to him, stable growth in container transportations through Kazakhstan was achieved due to the implementation of infrastructure projects under Nurly Zhol programme.



Thus, 212,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) were transported in 2015, 245,000TEU - in 2016 (+15%) and 347,500TEU in 2017 (41%).



This year, the country set to transport 536,000 containers (TEU) in total. In 10 months of 2018, the volume of container transportations through Kazakhstan made 411,500 TEU that is 49% more compared to the same period in 2016 (276,400 TEU in 2017).



En China-Europe-China route this indicator made 235,500 TEU in Jan-Oct 2018 that is 54% higher against the same period in 2017 - 152,500 TEU.