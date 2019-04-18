Contemporary Kazakh Literature and Poetry Anthology unveiled in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A presentation of the Contemporary Kazakh Literature and Poetry Anthology has taken place today in Almaty. The Kazakhstan Writers Union, representatives of the leading and foreign publishing houses and authors attended the event.

The unique project on translation of Kazakhstan's literature into the global languages was implemented under the Rukhani Janghyru, the Program of the Leader of Nation. It has been implementing for the second year.



Aida Balayeva, head of the Presidential Administration's internal policy department, Secretary of the National Commission for Modernization of Public Conscience under the Kazakh President, took part in the presentation.



"The Rukhani Janghyru Program focuses on presentation of the country's culture in the world. Literature holds a specific place, being a window to the soul of the people and mirroring the most important feelings and thoughts of the contemporaries," Balayeva noted.



The anthology translated into the six languages of the United Nations will be disseminated in 92 countries of the world on five continents. The global readership is expected to hit 2.6 billion.