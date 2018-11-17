Contest for best photo showing President has started

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The start of the national photo contest "Yelbasy zhane Men" dedicated to Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was announced at the Young Leaders Forum, Kazinform cites the official website of Astana City Hall.

The contest for the best photo with the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is conducted from 14th to 30th November 2018. The main eligibility requirement is to post a photo showing the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Instagram with the hashtag #ElbasyJaneMen.

"The project dedicated to Day of the First President provides an opportunity for every citizen to share his/her impressions of a meeting with the Head of State. Through photos, contestants are given the opportunity to show the role of the Leader of the Nation in the activities or the destiny of a person," said Askhat Oralov, Head of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the results of the competition, the winners will receive valuable gifts in three prize categories, and the best photos selected by the jury will be showcased at the photo exhibition at the Library of the First President, the Mega Silk Way and the Khan Shatyr shopping malls.

Photo credi: www.akorda.kz