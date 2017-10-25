Controversial Golovkin vs Canelo judge to resume duties

ASTANA. KAZIFORM According to The Sun, Adalaide Byrd will resume boxing judging this weekend after her questionable scoring in favor of Canelo against Golovkin.

The judge sparked worldwide controversy when she had awarded 118-110 scorecard in favor of Alvarez.

Byrd's decision forced the fight to end in a draw with other judges scoring it 114-114 and a 115-113 win for Golovkin.

Despite reports to the contrary, executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission Bob Bennett said Byrd was not under any form of suspension. However, according to him, it was decided that "it would be best if she took a break".



She will return to judging at a Mayweather Promotions event on Saturday.