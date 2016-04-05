Convention on Caspian Sea status to serve for co-op of littoral states

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Speedy signing of the convention on the status of the Caspian Sea will contribute to cooperation of the littoral states, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said Apr.5.

He made the remarks during the meeting of the special working group for working out the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea with participation of deputy foreign ministers, trend.az reports.



Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the agreements on delimitation of the seabed signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia, according to Khalafov.



The deputy minister noted that all the issues related to the legal status of the Caspian sea should be resolved based on respect for the sovereign rights of states and mutually beneficial partnership.



The issues related to the sovereignty and jurisdiction which are on the agenda of today's meeting, require detailed and comprehensive discussions, he added.



The Caspian Sea plays an important role in transportation corridors and is an important part of international and regional projects, according to Khalafov.