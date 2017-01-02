EN
    12:00, 02 January 2017

    Convicted terrorists escape from prison in Bahrain

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Authorities say gunmen stormed prison that among others holds inmates facing terror charges, Kazinform has learnt from bbc.com

    According to Bahrain Ministry of Internal Affairs one police officer was killed in the attak on Jaw prison.

    Jaw prison is located south of the capital Manama.

    The Ministry informs that as a result of an attack convicted terrorists have escaped from. But their number is yet unknown.

    In 2016 there was a riot in Jaw prison.

    Human rights activists say that after the riot prisoners were tortured.

     

