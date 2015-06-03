Cookery specialist from California to familiarize Kazakhstani with African-American cuisine and culture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of the diplomatic mission of the USA in Kazakhstan, famous cookery specialist from California Tanya Holland will visit Kazakhstan from June 2 through June 15. She will familiarize Kazakhstanis with the best of the African-American cuisine and culture.

As the press release of the American Embassy reads, cookery specialist Tanya Holland will come to Kazakhstan within the third annual program and hold a cooking master class, share her view regarding entrepreneurship and learn more about national dishes of different ethnicities of Kazakhstan.

She will visit Almaty, Shymkent, Sairam, Pavlodar and Astana.

The main part of the program will be the cooking event "Taste of America: Soul Food" which is scheduled to be held in InterContinental Hotel in Almaty on June 5, 7 pm. The evening will be a family style event with an opportunity to enjoy the best of the African-American cuisine and talk to Tanya Holland and win one of her books.

T. Holland is a chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen and B-Side Bakery in Oakland, California State. She was guest at many TV shows like the Today Show, Vh1′s Soul Cities, Sarah Moulton's Cooking Live, Ready, Set, Cook! and The Wayne Brady Show.