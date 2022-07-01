EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:09, 01 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Cool weather to linger in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mets issue the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 2-4, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, the National Weather Service, the greater part of the country will be affected by the southern cyclone, bringing rains with thunderstorms.

    Heavy rains, hail, squalls, and high winds are to batter the country in the west on July 2, in the northwest on July 3, and in the south and center on July 4. Cool weather will linger in almost the entire country.



    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!