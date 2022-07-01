Cool weather to linger in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mets issue the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 2-4, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the National Weather Service, the greater part of the country will be affected by the southern cyclone, bringing rains with thunderstorms.

Heavy rains, hail, squalls, and high winds are to batter the country in the west on July 2, in the northwest on July 3, and in the south and center on July 4. Cool weather will linger in almost the entire country.



