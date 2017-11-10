EN
    13:13, 10 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Cool weather to stick around in Kazakhstan through the weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that the weather will be on the cool side across the country this weekend. The good news is there will be no precipitation, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, only western Kazakhstan and eastern Kazakhstan will see occasional rains and wet snow on Saturday. Roads will be covered with ice there as well.

    Mornings are forecast to be foggy countywide.

