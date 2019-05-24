Coop between Eurasian Media Forum, Doha Debates TV Show discussed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva has met with Amjad Atallah, Managing Director of Doha Debates TV Show, in Almaty, for discussing the promising projects of interaction and cooperation of the Eurasian Media Forum and this TV programme, the Senate's press service says.

The goal of the programme is to search for joint solutions to the global problems through multilateral discussions and certain actions, which coincides with the mission of the Eurasian Media Forum - creation of conditions for a free and open dialogue on key problems of geopolitical, economic and socio-cultural development of Eurasia and entire international community.



Amjad Atallah was a moderator of the session on Digital realty of mass media: To be or not to be? during the Eurasian Media Forum on May 23.