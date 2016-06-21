Coop between Kazakh and Russian law-enforcement agencies discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Zhakip Assanov met with a delegation from Russia led by adviser to President Veniamin Yakovlev.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Russian delegation consisted of reps of the Justice Ministry, the Investigative Committee, the Supreme Court and more.



Participants of the meeting focused on the promising areas of further cooperation between Kazakhstani and Russian law-enforcement agencies and the pivotal role of the public prosecution office in maintaining law and fight against crime.



Mr. Assanov briefed the guests from Russia on the initiatives launched by the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office on introduction of conciliation procedures in judicial proceedings and modernization of criminal law in Kazakhstan.



Utmost attention was paid to reforms in law-enforcement and judiciary system as well as selection and training of personnel for the Prosecutor General's Office.



The head of the Russian delegation stressed that the meeting in Astana will facilitate fruitful cooperation between law-enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and Russia.