    19:56, 28 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Coop memorandum signed by Pavlodar region administration and Belarusian Embassy to Kazakhstan

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The memorandum on cooperation has been signed in Pavlodar by Governor of the region Kanat Bozumbayev and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov, the press service of the Pavlodar region's administration informs.

    The agreement provides for cooperation between Pavlodar region and Belarus within their competence. The cooperation is aimed at establishment of business contacts between organizations of Belarus and Pavlodar region and at development of trade markets, establishment of joint enterprises on advertisement of goods produced by the sides, holding of exhibitions and fairs of products of Belarusian companies in Pavlodar region and exhibitions and fairs of products of Pavlodar region's companies in Belarus.

    The document also provides for development of bilateral trade by means of organization of deliveries of agricultural, construction products, machineries, equipment for oil refinery, cars, food products to Pavlodar region and products manufactured in Pavlodar region to Belarus.

