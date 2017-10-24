Coop with OECD accelerates structural reforms in Kazakhstan - PM Sagintayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today, at the OECD Eurasia Week-2017 themed Openness for shared prosperity, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev spoke about the impact of cooperation with OECD countries on Kazakhstan's development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Forum in Almaty, the PM emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan's participation in various activities of the Organization.

"OECD recommendations accelerate structural reforms in public administration, tax, legislation, and economic development, namely competition, local financing chains, support innovative technologies. Kazakhstan is ready to ensure OECD practice in the country and share experience, contribute to the sustainable social and economic development in Eurasia. Kazakhstan's competitiveness depends on the quality of human capital, as well as the level of new technologies development. In this context, cooperation with OECD, as well as with Organization's members is especially important for us. Our Government considers Kazakhstan's inclusion in the OECD Country Program a demonstration of mutual understanding and support by OECD countries of Kazakhstan's striving to enter the world's top 30 developed countries by 2050," Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

Mr. Sagintayev also spoke about Kazakhstan's achievements in trade, transport, logistics and economy, stressing that the country currently ranks 35th in the World Bank Doing Business report, became the 162nd member of the WTO, and its GDP grew by 4.3% over the past 9 months.

The idea of holding the OECD Eurasia Week came as a result of the region's active participation in OECD activities.

The opening of the Forum in Almaty was attended by a number of Kazakh ministers, the country's Prime Minister, Deputy PMs of Central Asian and Caucasian states, ministers from Eastern European countries, as well as ambassadors and consuls of OECD member states.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria stressed that today Eurasian countries are facing a number of economic challenges caused by the financial crisis. However, according to him, the organization is still expanding cooperation with Eurasia, especially with Kazakhstan.

Angel Gurria noted that Eurasian countries are far from the high at which they were before the crisis began 10 years ago. The aggregate GDP then was around 8% per year. Since 2010, it is only around 3.3% per year and there is a tendency of decline in the region. "So, today, we are focusing on its growth. Holding the Eurasia Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan for the first time is the additional sign of deepening cooperation between the OECD regions and, in particular, our comprehensive and fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan. Cooperation goes beyond existing programs. We positively assess cooperation with the countries of the region," he said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) was founded in 1948 as the OEEC. Today it is a forum of countries committed to democracy and market economy providing a platform to compare policy experiences, seeking answers to common problems, identify good practices and coordinate domestic and international policies of its members.