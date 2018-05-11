Coop with Qatari businessmen discussed at Kazakh Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting today with Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, the Chairman of Al Faisal Holding, one of Qatar's leading private companies, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of expanding cooperation with business entities of Qatar, implementation of the Agreement on encouragement and mutual protection of investments between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar, as well as joint investment projects in various sectors of economy, culture, education, and other areas. They also considered the prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Astana International Financial Center.

From 2005 to 2017, the total inflow of direct investments from Qatar to Kazakhstan reached $46.8 million. For 2017, the inflow of direct investment amounted to $2.7 million.

Al Faisal Holding is one of the top commercial entities not only in the Middle East but also in Europe and the United States. The company is interested in projects of elite real estate, hotel and travel business, entertainment, construction industry, construction materials, large industrial facilities, education, food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, chemicals, spare car parts, oil and gas equipment, and information technology.