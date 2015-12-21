Cooperation b/w EU and Central Asia to successfully combat radicalization of young people in different regions of the world - F.Magerini

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Strengthening of cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia would lead to greater success in combating the radicalization of young people in different regions of the world, this opinion was expressed by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini after a session of the EU-CA Ministerial Meeting.

"We have a clear vision of what is happening in this region of the world. It is very important for the European Union. No doubt, we have many common issues of cooperation for the sake of people, both in Central Asia and the European Union," said F.Magerini. According to her words, the meeting discussed the issues of education, environment, climate change, investment, trade and energy. F.Magerini noted that strengthening of security cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union, especially in combating the radicalization of young people in Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East and other regions, will allow using different tools and achieving greater success.