Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China can serve as an example - Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM -President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held bilateral talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang in Beijing today, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"Welcome to China, welcome to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The Silk Road Economic Belt initiative was put forward in Kazakhstan. Last year, you visited Hangzhou to participate in the G20 Summit. At that time, we held bilateral talks on deepening and development of all spheres of bilateral relations, had an in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues and agreed on many issues. I would like to note that our agreements are being implemented," Xi Jinping said while greeting Nursultan Nazarbayev.



He noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in the sphere of manufacturing facilities, trade, energy and agriculture had been developing gradually.



"This year we mark the 25th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Astana. Over these years multifaceted relations of strategic character between our countries have strengthened and I hope they will move to a higher level," Xi Jinping aid at the meeting.



Nursultan Nazarbayev, in turn, thanked the Chinese President for invitation to partake in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.



"Your opening remarks at the inauguration ceremony were quite inspiring and answered a lot of questions. The One Belt, One Road initiative has become a new paradigm of regional and global development, a new scheme for cooperation," the Head of State said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that cooperation between Kazakhstan and China can serve as an example to other countries: "Other countries can learn from our experience. Today I can safely say that the Silk Road Economic Belt is already working - this year two-way trade between our countries has grown by 30%."



It should be noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev is one of 29 global leaders who are participating in the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.