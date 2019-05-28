Cooperation between Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan getting stronger - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral relations and interaction within the framework of international organizations.



"Cooperation between our countries is getting stronger. We maintain contacts at the inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary levels, coordinate our efforts within international and regional organizations. I will make every effort for the further development of our close relations that have been established over the years of independence," said the President of Kazakhstan.



The Kyrgyz leader expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and pointed to the friendly interstate relations between the two countries.

"We are interested in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, ‘a neighbor which is closer than a distant relative.' Work is now underway to implement the Intergovernmental Roadmap. We invite you to pay a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic," said Sooronbay Jeenbekov.