Cooperation btw Kazakhstan and Colombia discussed at Kazakh MFA

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to the Republic of Kazakhstan concurently, Hector Arenas Neira, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Umarov emphasized the importance of partnership for Kazakhstan with Colombia in South America, noting the successful interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, including the study of the Spanish language.

The parties discussed cooperation in various fields, including politics, trade, economics, investment and multilateral interaction.

Umarov wished success to new Ambassador of Colombia Hector Arenas Neira and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation during his responsible mission.

For his part, the Colombian diplomat highly appreciated the warm welcome and expressed his readiness to actively interact on the entire range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda.