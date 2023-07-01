Cooperation in field of science on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel relations

TEL-AVIV. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov met with Bar-Ilan University International School Executive Director Ofer Dahan and International Cooperation Department Director Yael Toledano to discuss a wide range of education and science cooperation issues, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ambassador Burshakov, noting the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, informed in detail about the priorities of development of Kazakh science, outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the first meeting of the National Council on Science and Technology of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Israeli scientists briefed on the current activities of Bar-Ilan University in areas such as science, technology and innovation. Agreeing with the Ambassador about the prospects of cooperation, Professors Dahan and Toledano said they were ready to visit our country to meet with the leadership of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the National Academy of Sciences and leading universities in Astana and Almaty to expand scholarship for Kazakh students, in particulate for admission of students to doctoral studies.

Dahan, also noting the successful experience of cooperation with Kazakhstan, said that recently a graduate of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Madina Telkhozhaeva, who also attended the meeting, received Ph.D. in chemistry from Bar-Ilan University and continues research activities for the postdoctoral degree.

Ambassador, congratulated the Kazakh scientist on Ph.D. degree and according to the Kazakh traditions put on her national chapan.