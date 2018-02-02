Cooperation key in EAEU digitalization process - Kazakh PM

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev believes that cooperation between the EAEU member states is of paramount importance in terms of digitalization, Kazinform reports.

Sagintayev delivered opening remarks at the international forum Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization in Almaty on Friday, stressing that the Almaty-hosted forum is an important step of the present-day agenda and in order to solve it joint efforts are required.



"We have been implementing the digital agenda for the second year running. Kazakhstan started offering e-services 10 years ago. Our goal is to switch 80% of government services into e-format. The country boasts a vast territory. We plan to ensure access to broadband internet of rural areas by 2020. ‘Paper' format is the thing of the past. We train mathematicians and software engineers at schools and all universities to make sure we have a vast pool of IT specialists," Sagintayev said at the forum.



"We need innovations and that is why we turn to our foreign colleagues," he stressed. "Cooperation [between EAEU member states] plays an important role in terms of digitalization. It is crucial for Kazakhstan to integrate into the digital sphere after it completes its digital reform."



The Prime Minister also noted that our country creates conditions for technological entrepreneurship. He reminded of the launch of the IT hub on the territory of the EXPO site in Astana in a matter of months.