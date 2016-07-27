EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Cooperation of southern regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed in Osh

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The head of the southern representation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken oblasts Mirlan Ismailov on July 25 met with the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Osh A. Kudryashov.

    The sides discussed issues related to the joint investment and economic activities in the territory of the southern regions of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the development of international cooperation with the southern regions of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres,  Kazinform cites Kabar.

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!