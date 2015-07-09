Cooperation of Turkey and Kazakhstan strengthens peace in Eurasia - Erdogan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a letter of congratulations to the President of Kazakhstan on his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Recep Erdogan noted strengthening and deepening of bilateral relations between the two countries based on friendship and cooperation, culture and mutual trust.

"Your wise leadership helped to take our relations to the level of strategic partnership. Led by you Kazakhstan has turned into the country of economic development and political stability, power state in the international and regional arena. We are proud of the achievements of Kazakhstan," the telegram from Turkish President reads.

Besides, he noted that cooperation between the two countries would continue to develop and help to ensure peace and stability in Eurasia.

Recep Erdogan wished Nursultan Nazarbayev strong health, happiness and longevity and he also wished prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.