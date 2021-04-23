Cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Malaysian Parliament
The Speaker emphasized an importance of the political and economic reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev which would contribute to the economic growth. During the discussion of the legislative framework development of Malaysia’s world-class Halal standards, they deliberated on the prospects for cooperation within the Islamic Organization for Food Security, which was established on the Kazakhstan’s initiative as a specialized institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
They also paid great attention to the economic ties’ recovery between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in the post-pandemic period.
Considering the parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan in January 2021 and the renewal of the Kazakhstan’s Majilis composition (Lower Chamber of the Parliament), they agreed to organize a visit to Kazakhstan for the Malaysian parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker after the pandemic related restrictions are lifted.