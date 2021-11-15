Cooperation with Kazakhstan of strategic importance, Nino Burjanadze
She told journalists that the pandemic has drastically changed situation the worldwide. It affected not only emotional background and people’s health but also revealed problems that will further worsen socially and economically. She stressed that each state should run its course but cooperation is of great importance to let the world come out of the ongoing recession.
Nino Burjanadze noticed about Kazakhstan’s prospects. Kazakhstan has done too much, it is taking the lead in the region and has great economic and political potential. «That’s why it is important to continue strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia, to fulfil new project to jointly settle pandemic issues,» she said.
She also highlighted another issue, vaccination campaign.
She noted that Kazakhstan achieved high vaccination rates stressing that 70% of vaccinated population lays the foundation to come out of the global economic crisis.