Cooperation with Kazakhstan of strategic importance, Nino Burjanadze

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nino Burjanadze, leader of the Democratic Movement – United Georgia party, who served as the acting President of Georgia in 2003-2004, and 2007-2008 as well as speaker of the Georgian Parliament in 2001-2008, took the floor at the Astana Club 2021 meeting, Kazinform reports.

She told journalists that the pandemic has drastically changed situation the worldwide. It affected not only emotional background and people’s health but also revealed problems that will further worsen socially and economically. She stressed that each state should run its course but cooperation is of great importance to let the world come out of the ongoing recession.

Nino Burjanadze noticed about Kazakhstan’s prospects. Kazakhstan has done too much, it is taking the lead in the region and has great economic and political potential. «That’s why it is important to continue strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia, to fulfil new project to jointly settle pandemic issues,» she said.

She also highlighted another issue, vaccination campaign.

She noted that Kazakhstan achieved high vaccination rates stressing that 70% of vaccinated population lays the foundation to come out of the global economic crisis.