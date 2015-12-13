COP 21 approves climate deal in Paris

PARIS. KAZINFORM - COP 21 - the 21st session of the Conference of Parties - approved on Saturday the global climate deal due to replace the Kyoto Protocol, with 195 nations favouring the agreement.

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told the final meeting that deal had been adopted amid a lack of disagreements among the conference's participants.

The climate deal aims to constrain the growth of average temperatures within 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Russia's position has been taken into account at the negotiations on a global climate deal held in Paris, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Sergey Donskoi told TASS on Saturday.

"All negotiating positions of Russia have been considered," Donskoi said clarifying that in the foreseeable future Russia would begin drafting a corresponding federal law so as to join the agreement. Photo: © EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/POOL

Source: TASS