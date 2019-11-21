Coppélia to be premiered in Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The dancers are preparing for the premiere of Léo Delibes’ ballet Coppélia in Astana Opera, the press service of the theatre reports.

Humans and dolls in this ballet merge into one: a dancer’s masterful performance creates an illusion that there is a real doll in front of us. This character appeared due to sad circumstances. During the staging of the ballet, the famous ballerina Zizi Jeanmaire, wife and muse of Roland Petit, was injured. According to musicologists, an urgent solution to the situation was imperative. That was when this doll-Swanilda appeared, eventually even replacing the ballerinas and taking the main place in the ballet. There are three dolls, and all are Swanildas. The wooden one is doomed – in the end it will break into pieces. There is also a rag-doll Swanilda, with which the soloist performs a light and easy dance, as well as a real ballerina, pretending to be her fake doll rival.

One of the best contemporary set designers Ezio Frigerio worked on the scenery. Roland Petit himself described his work as follows: «Here is a town square in gray-blue tones with the houses on it blending into the sky. Military uniforms, pretty ladies in rustling dresses – all this creates an atmosphere reminiscent of Ernst Lubitsch films.»

The ballet might have been executed in such romantic colors, because, at the time, the hearts of two young designers Ezio Frigerio and Franca Squarciapino, now great figures in the world of theatre art, united. Back then, Franca Squarciapino was Ezio Frigerio’s assistant costume designer. Later, the costume designer’s talent was widely recognized and she became a laureate of numerous prizes, including the Academy Award for the film Cyrano de Bergerac (1990). She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Costumes for the Broadway production of Cancan (1981). This year, 2019, Franca Squarciapino won the Opera Star award as the best costume designer. Their creative family union is already about 45 years old. Thanks to the designers, the world saw many outstanding productions, and, regardless of age, they are in no hurry to stop, every year delighting the audiences from different countries with their new works.

Ballet Master Luigi Bonino stages Roland Petit’s ballets at many international venues, and in Coppélia he himself has been performing the part of Dr. Coppélius for many years. He arrived at the Astana Opera at the invitation of the Artistic Director of the Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.

Principal Dancers will go onstage in main parts: Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva, Arman Urazov and Shugyla Adepkhan. Ballet Master Luigi Bonino himself will be performing the part of Dr. Coppélius on the first day, and on the second day of the premiere, the viewers will see Rustem Seitbekov.

Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov are working on Frantz’s part. This is a debut performance for both dancers.

Coppélia is one of the most popular ballets in the world. All leading opera houses have this cheerful, festive production in their repertoires. On November 22 and 23 it will be appreciated by the audience of Nur-Sultan. The premiere will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.