Coppa Agostoni / Coppa Bernocchi 2019. Astana announces its team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in two one-day races in Italy, Coppa Agostoni - Giro delle Brianze (September 14th) and Coppa Bernocchi - GP BPM (September 15th).

Team's line-up: Zhandos Bizhigitov (only Agostoni), Daniil Fominykh (only Bernocchi), Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Alexey Lutsenko, Yuriy Natarov, Nikita Stalnov and team's trainee Vadim Pronskiy, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

Races information: https://www.coppaagostoni.it and https://www.uslegnanese.it