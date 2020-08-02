EN
    11:17, 02 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus: 1,226 new cases over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,226 cases of coronavirus infection including 557 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

    Nur-Sultan city - 229/98

    Almaty city - 206/128

    Shymkent city - 54/8

    Akmola region - 59/33

    Aktobe region -11/11

    Almaty region - 31/19

    Atyrau region - 31/22

    East Kazakhstan region - 135/45

    Zhambyl region - 46/21

    West Kazakhstan region - 71/41

    Karaganda region - 95/27

    Kostanay region - 59/20

    Kyzylorda region - 35/24

    Mangistau region - 21/8

    Pavlodar region - 53/23

    North Kazakhstan region - 65/14

    Turkestan region - 25/15

    To date, 91,593 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.

