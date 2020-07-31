Coronavirus: 1,414 new cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,414 cases of coronavirus infection including 627 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan city - 232/132

Almaty city - 218/106

Shymkent city - 30/10

Akmola region - 53/27

Aktobe region -17/6

Almaty region - 69/46

Atyrau region - 67/37

East Kazakhstan region - 187/80

Zhambyl region - 49/22

West Kazakhstan region - 74/45

Karaganda region - 101/22

Kostanay region - 66/28

Kyzylorda region - 55/37

Mangistau region - 39/17

Pavlodar region - 73/21

North Kazakhstan region - 61/3

Turkestan region - 29/14

To date, 89,078 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.