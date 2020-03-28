Coronavirus: 10 recovered to be discharged in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Ten recovered Covid-19 patients are to be discharged from the hospitals in Kazakh capital,» the head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova said.

«The patients have no complaints, their state is satisfactory. The recovered will be under quarantine at their homes for two weeks,» she added.

As earlier reported, the country’s total amount of coronavirus infections reached 204 cases.