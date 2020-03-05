EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:09, 05 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus: 2,706 infected, 107 dead in Italy

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 2,706 people are infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 443 more than Tuesday, and 107 people have died with the virus, 28 up, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said Wednesday.

    Some 276 have now recovered, 116 more than Tuesday, he said. The rise in those cured was 72.5%, the biggest in the last few days. Some 297 of those infected are in intensive care, 66 up on Tuesday.
    The number of those in hospital is 1,346 and the number of those in isolation at home is 1,065, Borrelli said.

    Source: ANSA


    Tags:
    World News Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!