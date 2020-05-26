Coronavirus: 300 new cases in Italy, deaths up 92

ROME. KAZINFORM - The Civil Protection Department said Monday that 32,877 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Italy, up 92 on Sunday, with 34 new deaths in Lombardy.

Sunday's daily rise in the death toll was 50 with Lombardy, the Italian region worst-hit by the emergency, reporting no new deaths. The department reported 300 new COVID-19 cases, with almost half of that rise coming in Lombardy. The national rise in the total number of cases was 531 on Sunday.

Four regions - Umbria, Calabria, Molise and Basilicata -and the autonomous province of Bolzano have registered no new cases in the last 24 hours. It said 141,981 people have now recovered from the coronavirus here, up 1,502. Sunday's rise was 1,639.

The department said 55,300 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 1,294 down. Sunday's fall was 1,158. It said the total number of cases in Italy, including the currently positive, the deceased and the recovered, is now 230,158.

There are 541 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy, 12 down on Sunday.

Source: ANSA