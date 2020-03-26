19:00, 26 March 2020 | GMT +6
Coronavirus: 4 in Kazakh capital in critical but stable condition
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The public healthcare department of the Kazakh capital city commented on the state of patients infected with coronavirus infection.
Four out of 61 coronavirus patients staying at hospitals are in critical but stable condition. They have diagnosed with pneumonia with respiratory distress. The rest of them have no complaints, have no fever.
As earlier reported, 12 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan bringing the total to 109.