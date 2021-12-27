EN
    20:33, 27 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus and flu cases decreasing in Pavlodar region

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 321 COVID-19 cases were detected in Pavlodar region between December 20 and 26, 419 cases between December 13-19, Kazinform reports.

    As of December 27, there were recorded 57,274 cases. 31,727 or 55.3% cases fall on the city of Pavlodar, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    44 new cases were confirmed today.

    Since November 27 the region remained in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’, since December 25 in the ‘green zone’.

    The department reports a decrease in coronavirus cases in December. Cases halved as compared to November from 3,762 to 1,674. Besides, flu cases dropped since early December by 1.8 time.


