Coronavirus cases across the globe plunge to four-month low

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The World Health Organization reported 300,500 new coronavirus cases across the globe in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure in the past four months. The previous record low of 291,200 COVID-19 cases was recorded on October 7, 2020.

Europe once again is reporting the largest amount of new cases, accounting for more than half of the world’s new daily infections, with 122,500 incidences. North and South America saw 115,600 new cases, TASS reports.

TASS has set out to weigh the pace of the decline in various countries.

The Western Hemisphere

The Americas remain the epicenter of the coronavirus global outbreak with over 48.1 million people having been infected since the pandemic started, which is almost 45% of the world’s coronavirus cases (108.8 million).

The US is divulging fewer than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases, the same figures that it saw at the start of November. In January, up to 250,000 new infections were recorded daily in the United States, while on January 2, a record high of 300,000 new cases was set.

Other countries in the Western Hemisphere, having over one million coronavirus cases overall, are also seeing a decline in infection rates. Brazil had about 312,000 new coronavirus cases in the past week, which was almost 10,000 fewer than during the previous seven days. Argentina reports coronavirus numbers on par with those two months ago, while in Colombia they have dropped to October’s levels. In Mexico, the pace of the infection has halved when compared to January’s record highs of over 20,000 cases a day.

Peru is the only exception here, since the South American country has been experiencing a third wave of the infection since mid-January. On Sunday, the country revealed almost 12,000 new coronavirus cases, the second biggest increase since the start of the pandemic. Strict lockdown measures were put back in place in nine regions of Peru due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.





