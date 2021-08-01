EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:25, 01 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus cases at Tokyo Olympics climb over 250

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A total of 259 people accredited for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have contracted the coronavirus, organizers said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The organization committee confirmed that 18 additional people, including staff and officials, tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of infections at the Games to 259.

    No athlete competing has contracted COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the committee said, while adding that the newly infected went into quarantine.

    The 2020 Olympics hoped to welcome spectators after being postponed last year due to the pandemic but ended up holding competitions in empty venues because of the newly resurgent virus.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!