Coronavirus cases decreasing in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told those present about the country’s health situation, Kazinform reports.

«As is known the number of Omicron coronavirus cases has sharply rose the countrywide. But situation is under control. Cases decreased from 16,000 to 2,000 a day which proves that the situation is getting stabilized. On January 24 the main quarantine requirements were lifted to create conditions for business,» he said addressing the extended Government meeting.

He also added that is planned to switch all schools to in-person learning since next week.

The Head of State stressed the need to take the situation under control as it is the pressing issue.