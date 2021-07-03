Coronavirus cases doubled in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases doubled in Atyrau region. 486 are being in the infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

137 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, 92 of them in Atyrau. 85 have developed clinical symptoms. 94 recovered from coronavirus. 420 are treated for COVID-19 at home, 185 staying in the modular hospital, 135 in regional hospital #2, district infectious diseases hospitals.

As earlier reported the region is in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.