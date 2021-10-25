Coronavirus cases falling in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM For the past 2 weeks the number of coronavirus infections reduced in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

Since last March up to October 25 this year there were recorded 54,759 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases, including 40,610 symptomatic, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region informs.

The incidence rate per 100,000 population made 2561.9.

The growth of new cases as compared to the past 2 weeks decreased from 0.3% to 0.2%. Over the past 24 hours the region registered 137 new cases, including 22 asymptomatic.

22 out of 137 are children under 14, 12 are schoolchildren and 1 student, it said in a statement.

Between September 1 and October 25, 1,578 coronavirus cases were detected among pupils, including 1,332 during in-person schooling. As of today, 158 classes or 3,381 schoolchildren switched to online learning.

Since the beginning of the year 905,020 doses of the 1st component of the vaccine against coronavirus arrived in the region, 895,150 doses of the 2nd component. As of October 25, some 798,713 people were administered the 1st jab, while 719,777 were fully vaccinated.