Coronavirus cases in Atyrau region hit 7,000

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 7,000 coronavirus cases were detected in Atyrau region. The cases keep on growing in Zhylyoi district and Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform reports.

For the past 24 hours 397 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the region, the healthcare department reports. 265 of them were registered in the city of Atyrau.

257 more patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last day.

As of today 5,292 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 198 staying in the modular hospital, 194 at regional hospital #2, 409 in district hospitals, 109 in the cardiac centre, 417 in the Tengiz oilfield hospital.

As earlier reported, the region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘dark red zone’.