Coronavirus cases in children under 14 increase 13 times in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus infection becomes more aggressive and dangerous. Coronavirus cases in children under 14 have increased 13 times in Akmola region,» chief state sanitary doctor of the region Ainagul Mussina said.

«The epidemiological situation remains unfavorable. More than 187,000 coronavirus cases and 4.01 mln deaths were recorded globally. 3,693 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kazakhstan in the last day exceeding the last peak.

Since July 2 the region is in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The number of fresh cases grew from 643 to 892 for the past week, the weekly cases increased by 1.3 times. 1,437 cases were detected for 11 days of July against 1,449 cases recorded during whole June. The most cases were reported in Kokshetau. Over the last 24 hours 140 more coronavirus cases were confirmed there. 77 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care unit, 4 in extremely critical condition. 76 pregnant women are being treated for coronavirus, 42 of them were admitted to hospitals.

Notably, over 6 months in 2020 there were recorded 143 cases in children under 14 against 1,818 cases registered in the past 6 months. The number of cases rose by 13 times, the sanitary doctor stressed.

She added that the only way to fight against COVID-19 is vaccination.