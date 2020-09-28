Coronavirus cases in India cross 6M mark

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 6 million mark, as 82,170 fresh infections were reported over the last 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The death toll in the country climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 fatalities over a day, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the health minister, cautioned that the coming Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sero survey report should not create a sense of complacency in people.

«The first sero survey of May 2020 revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73%. Even the soon-to-be released second sero survey indications are that we are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behavior,» Vardhan said.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday said that India's total recoveries cross the 5 million mark.

«The rise from 100,000 in June '20 has been steep. The last 1 million recoveries were added in just 11 days,» said the statement and added that recovered cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times.