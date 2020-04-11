EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:42, 11 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 859

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 19 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan including 2 cases in Nur-Sultan, 9 cases in Almaty, 1 case in Karaganda region, 5 cases in Pavlodar region and 2 cases in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    As of today the country’s tally rose to 859. 231 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 137 in Almaty, 62 in Karaganda region, 61 in Akmola region, 59 in Atyrau region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 33 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Mangistau, 116 in Kyzylorda region, 6 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 35 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

    To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 10. Sixty four people have fully recovered from Covid-19.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!