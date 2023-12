NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22 more new coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, including 15 in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Almaty, 2 in Aktobe region, coornavirus2020.kz. reports.

As a result the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rose to 1,615.