Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan surpass 1,300

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s coronavirus case count has grown to 1,331, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

36 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 4 new cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 new cases in Pavlodar region, 1 new case in Mangistau region, 3 new cases in Shymkent city, 5 new cases in West Kazakhstan region, 13 new cases in Almaty city, 1 new case in Aktobe region, 5 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, and 2 new cases in Karaganda region.

To date, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 1,331 across Kazakhstan, including 302 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 393 cases in Almaty city, 84 cases in Karaganda region, 80 cases in Akmola region, 70 cases in Atyrau region, 49 cases in Zhambyl region, 43 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 25 cases in Almaty region, 14 cases in Aktobe region, 28 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 13 cases in Pavlodar region, 12 cases in Mangistau region, 131 cases in Kyzylorda region, 25 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 49 cases in Turkestan region, and 5 cases in Kostanay region.

A total of 240 people have recovered from the disease and 16 people have died.