    07:10, 31 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan up to 308

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Six more coronavirus infection cases were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz. special website.

    As of 00:10 March 31 Kazakhstan confirmed 308 coronavirus cases. Out of which 173 were found in Nur-Sultan, 73 in Almaty, 13 in Karaganda region, 12 in Atyrau region, 10 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in east Kazakhstan, 8 in Almaty region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar, 1 in Mangistau, 5 in Kyzlorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region.


