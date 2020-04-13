Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 2,558 in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of novel coronavirus in Russia has risen by 2,558 over the past 24 hours reaching 18,328 in 82 regions across the country. By now, 1,470 patients have recovered, 148 people have died, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

«A total of 18,328 cases (+16.2%) have been recorded in Russia’s 82 regions. Over the past 24 hours, 179 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering, the total number of recoveries is 1,470. Eighteen coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours. A total of 148 people have died in Russia,» the crisis center said.