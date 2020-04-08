Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,175 over the past day, reaching 8,672 in 81 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths.

«Some 8,672 (+15.7%) cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia today. Over the past day, 86 people have been discharged [from hospitals] after recovering. A total of 580 people have recovered to date. Over the past day, five patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 63,» the center said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow has grown by 660 to 5,841. Other new cases have been recorded in 55 regions. Among them are the Moscow Region (95), St. Petersburg (34), the Leningrad Region (32), the Mari El Republic (27), the Murmansk Region (25), the Krasnodar Region (24), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (24), the Lipetsk Region (18), the Komi Republic (18) and the Ingushetia Republic (18).

Over the past day, 48 people have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow, six in the Krasnodar Region, five in the Nizhny Novgorod, three in the Sverdlovsk Region, the Moscow Region, the Chechen Republic and the Stavropol Region, and two in the Tatarstan Republic, the Kalmykia Republic and Sevastopol.

Five people have died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the Moscow Region (2), the North Ossetia Republic (1), the Irkutsk Region (1) and the Khabarovsk Region (1).