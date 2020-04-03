EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:15, 03 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 4,100

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 4,100, TASS reports.

